USD losing a little ground

Seeing a small uptick for currencies against the dollar

USD/JPY is off 20 points to be the biggest mover (having said that 20 points is not a lot)





There is no fresh news apart from what has already been posted. the only new item is that Junko Nakagawa has been approved by Japan's parliament as the latest addition to the Bank of Japan policy board - she has been described as a policy moderate likely to support the board's current direction. She is an ex Nomura executive.





buy JPY 450bln in 5yr-10yr JGBs (from JPY 420bn previously)

buy JPY 200bln in 10yr-25yr JGBs (from JPY 120bn previously)

buy JPY 60bln in inflation indexed bonds

Note, the boost to buys was flagged by the Bank.





Meanwhile, at its QE operation today the BoJ