USD losing ground across the board, yuan heading higher again

USD/CNH is a notable loser so far on the session but the dollar weakness is more widespread.

AUD, NZD have also had a pop higher against the USD.

EUR, GBP, CAD also.

Even USD/JPY is trading lower, back under 104.50.

China's plenum has ended and there is a press conference currently underway on it - while the plenum is where future plans are discussed there will not be much in the way of concrete policy proposals until next year.





Yuan is higher on the day so far:











