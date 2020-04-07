USD losing some ground. And emini equity futures gain.
S&P500 index futures on Globes are up a little more than half a percent.
Meanwhile the USD is losing a few pipis:
- GBP, AUD, NZD, CAD, yen
- even EUR
finding a bid
Apart from what has already been posted there is no fresh news.
In the pipeline today is the RBA April policy meeting. On hold expected:
- RBA monetary policy meeting Tuesday 7 April 2020 - preview
- RBA explainer on the difference between conventional and unconventional monetary policy