USD losing some ground. And emini equity futures gain.

S&P500 index futures on Globes are up a little more than half a percent.

Meanwhile the USD is losing a few pipis:
  • GBP, AUD, NZD, CAD, yen
  • even EUR
finding a bid

Apart from what has already been posted there is no fresh news. 

In the pipeline today is the RBA April policy meeting. On hold expected:

