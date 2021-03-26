USD losing some ground in Asia trade (small moves only) and regional stocks higher

China's stockmarkets are higher in morning trade, the Shanghai Composite is +0.7% and CSI300 up more than 1%.

At today's onshore yuan mid-rate setting the People's Bank of China set the currency at its weakest since the start of the year, Chinese export firms liking this.





AUD, NZD, CGP, CAD are all benefitting from better sentiment, up slightly for the session.





Yen is a little lower against the dollar and CHF barely changed so far for the day.