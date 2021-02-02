USD lower in Asia trade as 'risk-on' mood picks up (here are the 3 reasons why)

Some positive developments for the risk trade in the past few hours:

1. The PBOC is taking steps to ease the liquidity crunch, injecting funds again today into the banking system, interbank lending rates have fallen back a little
2. The prospect of improving relations on the cards for the US and China: 
3. US coronavirus stimulus talks got off to a positive start ... there is more work to be done but the beginnings look constructive: 
Using AUD/USD as a barometer of the mood:
Equities on the up also, Globex ES +0.5% 

