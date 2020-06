USD/JPY has continued its overnight slide but apart from that the USD has gained across the majors board here.

Which means yen crosses are lower.

AUD, NZD, GBP, EUR, CAD, even CHF are all lower against against the big dollar. To varying extents of course.





In yellow rock land gold has gained against in the dollar though:













Apart from what has already been posted there is nothing fresh crossing the news wires to account for the USD Asia bounce.