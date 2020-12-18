USD strength persisting, major FX lower across the board

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The move in the USD today during Asai has been notable. This timezone often sees narrow range trade most of the time buit the move today has been almost one-way traffic.

GBP/USD is down a big figure from US afternoon highs, EUR, AUD, NZD, CAD, yen are all lower for the session also. The CHF is the best of the poor bunch.

USD strength may have prompted by concerns over vaccine distribution in the US (see earlier posts) but there have been countervailing positive stories (Moderna about to get EUA approval for example) so I am pinning the moves on flows. What flows? Aye, that's the question. The sooner one accepts there are moves afoot in the market that one does not (and cannot) know about the sooner one can get ahead. 
