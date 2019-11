Risk titling off in the FX space

This morning we have the AUD as the weakest currency on the back of the RBA minutes out last night which showed the RBA's hand and it was communicating that a gentle turning point was there, but rate hikes were a couple of years down the pipeline.





CHF and JPY fractionally stronger as the market has a think whether it is risk on or off for the day. It's making its mind up...Will keep you posted.