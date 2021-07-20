USD26bn opioid settlement expected this week (WSJ report)
Not forex related but given this 20 year overdose epidemic claimed around as many lives as the COVID-19 pandemic in the US I know many will be interested.
The Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar:
- Thousands of opioid-crisis lawsuits filed against major drugmakers and distributors are nearing a conclusion
- outlines of a $26 billion deal between states and four companies expected to be announced this week
This won't bring back any of the dead, but its something.
Link here for more. Its the Journal so may be gated.