USD26bn opioid settlement expected this week (WSJ report)

Not forex related but given this 20 year overdose epidemic claimed around as many lives as the COVID-19 pandemic in the US I know many will be interested.

The Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar:

Thousands of opioid-crisis lawsuits filed against major drugmakers and distributors are nearing a conclusion

outlines of a $26 billion deal between states and four companies expected to be announced this week

This won't bring back any of the dead, but its something.












