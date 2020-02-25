USDA says China could purchase much less US farm product than thought

This is not fresh news, its from late last week.

But as change from all the virus stuff I thought I'd link to this.

U.S. Department of Agriculture projected agricultural exports to China would reach roughly $14 billion in the year that ends Sept. 30

up $4 billion from one year ago

but well, well short of the US $40bn China said it would buy in the "Phase One" trade deal

Link here to the WaPo … its ghoing to be instructive to see how this plays out as we enter 'phase 2' talks.





Now back to the virus I guess!



