Risk aversion picks up





OPEC will cut production by 1 million barrels per day, but only if Russia lowers production by 500K bpd. So far, the oil market doesn't like that deal, and neither does the loonie.





USD/CAD just inched above the post-BOC spike to hit 1.3431. Of course, coronavirus worries are dominating and hurting broad risk assets.





The next big level to watch in the loonie is 1.3464, which was the high last week. Poloz speaks at 1745 GMT.