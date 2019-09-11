Canadian dollar lower after Trudeau calls Oct 21 election

USD/CAD higher on the day





Canadians will head to the election polls on October 21. This isn't a surprise, Canada has a fixed election calendar and the government was due to call a fall election.





However with the call, it raises headlines risks in the coming 40 days as politicians begin making promises and pitches. It also sharpens the uncertainty.





The government Liberal party will probably win but it will be with a smaller majority. There's a risk they could dip into minority territory and in that case, they may need to rely on the NDP to prop up the government. It's also entirely possible that the opposition Conservatives win a minority or majority government. Canadians are less-engaged in politics than most countries until elections are called. In the past few votes there have been some big swings in polls right down to the final week of the campaign.





For CAD, the simple strategy is that a Liberal majority would be neutral. A Conservative win would be significantly CAD-positive and a Liberal minority supported by the NDP would be negative.

