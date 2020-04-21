USD/CAD continues to largely ignore the madness in oil

The pair is back up, but not near the highs

USD/CAD is a head-scratcher. It's a country that runs on natural resource and real estate and neither looks appetizing at the moment. The huge oil industry in the country is in better shape that shale and I think it comes out ahead in 2-3 years but that might as well be a millennium in these markets.







The real economy is only buffered by the insane spending of the Canadian government right and that's undoubtedly a good thing for CAD in the short-term but at some point the bill will be due.





The only thing to go on right now is the chart. The break below 1.38 was a false move but it highlights a series of lower highs and lower lows since March 18.





I can't find anyone, anywhere who wants to be in Canadian dollars right now. Unfortunately, for those of us who appreciate fundamental analysis, is the best reason for owning it.