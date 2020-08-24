USD/CAD erases losses as crude oil erases gains

USD/CAD back to unchanged on the day

WTI crude jumped as high as $42.89 as New York traders arrived for the week but there has been a round of selling since, taking it back to $42.45 and unchanged on the day. I'm tempted to point to the two storms in the gulf but there doesn't seem to be any big news there and Laura could be a devastating hurricane by mid-week.







USD/CAD fell as low as 1.3135 but is now back to unchanged on the day at 1.3175. The low failed to break last week's bottom of 1.3133 so technical buyers might be in the picture as well. It would take a break of 1.3240 to confirm a double bottom and then we could see 1.3380 back in play.











