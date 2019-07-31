USD/CAD falls after upbeat Canadian GDP report

USD/CAD falls to the lows of the week

Canadian growth numbers released Wednesday were a bit better than expectations and that helped to push USD/CAD to the lows of the week.



The pair hit 1.3124 on the headlines from 1.3150 beforehand. We may have seen a larger move if volatility wasn't restrained by the looming FOMC decision coming up in five hours.





The chart is looking a bit like a head-and-shoulders top or a double-top. Both would point to a drop back into the low 1.30s. Oil continues to do its part to make it happen. WTI is up 51-cents to $58.57 today after yesterday's bullish API numbers. The next event for CAD traders to watch is the EIA report at 1430 GMT (10:30 am ET).