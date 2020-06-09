USD/CAD falls back below 1.34 as the dollar-selling continues

USD/CAD at the lows of North American trade





USD/CAD is almost back to flat on the day as the risk trade makes yet-another comeback.





Oil isn't doing much of anything at the moment so that's not the catalyst but the buying the loonie has been steady. Part of it is undoubtedly the newfound USD-bearishness in the market. On relatively valuation, Canadian stocks are a bit better off than the US but that trade hasn't worked in a decade and the TSX has stalled out at the 200-dma.





So much of this simply looks like less demand for USD-liquidity to me. Instead it's going back 'home' to some of the places that sold it a couple months ago at the height of the fears. Buying CAD is a poor global economy doesn't make a lot of sense but at some point the price action is the story and holding USD as CAD climbs 8% from the lows is the pain trade.





Technically, the pair has completed the round trip from the start of March and now we're waiting to see if there will be an overshoot to 1.30. If stocks keep on keepin' on, so will this pair.