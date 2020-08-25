USD/CAD forecast to 1.35 (6 month horizon)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Projections via Danske Bank for CAD:

  • USD/CAD at 1.32 in one month (previous forecast was for 1.34)
  • 1.33 in 3 mths (1.34)
  • 1.35 in 6 mths (unchanged from prior forecast)
  • 1.35 in 12 mths (also unchanged)
Citing:
  • We generally like to consider USD/CAD as USD/NOK but with a lower beta to global risk sentiment and oil prices given the CAD’s close connection to the USD and the economies lower dependence on oil. 
  • Over the last months, broad USD weakness has more than offset the impact of higher oil prices leaving USD/NOK and USD/EUR relatively lower than USD/CAD. 
  • We expect this price relation to continue; i.e. broad USD weakness (or strength) should spill over to CAD in cross FX comparisons even if USD/CAD should be expected to move lower (higher).”
  • Our call for a setback in EUR/USD suggest USD/CAD should move higher. The risk naturally is a continuation of reflation trade performance but for now, we decide on having a slight positive slope on the profile. 
