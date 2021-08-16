USD/CAD gets a boost from weak oil and weakening sentiment

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

No reasons to buy the loonie today

USD/CAD is up 28 pips to 1.2541 on souring sentiment throughout markets. There are a handful of reasons for the push higher in the pair:

  1. WTI crude oil is down 77-cents to $67.67 to start the week
  2. Delta cases continue to rise, including in Japan where covid cases hit a record
  3. Chinese data on retail sales and industrial production was well short of estimates
  4. The run in equities is stretched with the Stoxx 600 riding a 10-day winning streak
The short term level to watch in USD/CAD is last Wednesday's high at 1.2548. A rise above could quickly run another 40 pips.
USDCAD 30 mins
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
