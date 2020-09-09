USD/CAD hits a new session low as oil rebounds above $38

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Oil bounces back

Oil is up 3.5% after yesterday's 7% decline and that's helping the Canadian dollar. USD/CAD is at a session low at 1.3163, down 75 pips on the day.

The latest leg of loonie strength came after a pop in oil prices. WTI is now up $1.40 on the day to $38.16 after falling as low as $36.17 yesterday.

In USD/CAD, the level to watch is 1.3150, which is the 61.8% retracement of yesterday's rally. If that gives way, we could see a complete retracement of the move.

