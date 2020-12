USD/CAD continues to fall

Imagine oil was at $70?





USD/CAD continues the breakdown after falling below 1.30. The US dollar is taking a beating on all fronts at the moment and USD/CAD is no exception.





The OPEC meeting is ongoing as delegates try to reach some kind of compromise on slowly bringing back production.











There's some support at 1.2782 but I think USD/CAD could really fall apart in 2021 on the reflation trade.