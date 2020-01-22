USD/CAD jumps almost a full cent after Bank of Canada stresses weaker growth

USD/CAD climbs to highest since Christmas day





USD/CAD broke out to the upside after a surprise shift from the Bank of Canada.







The pair broke above the January high to the highest levels since Christmas day, rising to 1.3134 from 1.3050 prior to the decision.





Headlines from the release highlighted the removal of the reference to rates being 'appropriate' but for me the collective message of the statement is a clearer indication of the shift.





Namely, the BOC said the latest data indicates "growth in the near term will be weaker, and the output gap wider, than the Bank projected in October."



The BOC bases much of its thinking around the output gap, which is a measure of how much growth can run before creating inflation.





Late last year they were upbeat about business investment but their mood has soured.







"Exports fell in late 2019, and business investment appears to have weakened after a strong third quarter," the statement said.





On the flipside, there is nothing clearly indicating a cut. The BOC notes that inflation is at target and is forecast to remain close to 2% over the projection horizon.







Their stance now is to determine whether to cut or hold rates. Hikes are off the table and they will act if there's a stumble in growth.





Another notable shift is on trade. They acknowledge that it's improving and that removes a key uncertainty. Yet they don't see investment picking up.







The guidance is clear:





"In determining the future path for the Bank's policy interest rate, Governing Council will be watching closely to see if the recent slowdown in growth is more persistent than forecast. In assessing incoming data, the Bank will be paying particular attention to developments in consumer spending, the housing market, and business investment."

As for USD/CAD, there is some modest resistance in the 1.3175/80 range that bears watching, especially with oil down 2.3% today.