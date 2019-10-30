USD/CAD jumps to highest since Oct 16 after Bank of Canada says economic resilience will be tested

USD/CAD rises 60 pips on the decision





USD/CAD broke 1.3150 and touched the highest in nearly two weeks after the Bank of Canada decision. It was trading at 1.3090 beforehand.





The rally takes the pair up to the zone around 1.3140 that was the September bottom and is now acting as resistance. It also relieves some oversold conditions from the three-week selloff in the pair.





The BOC press conference will begin at 11:15 am ET (1515 GMT) and that's the next big risk.

