USD/CAD rises for third day as it eats into late-2019 drop

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

USD/CAD continues the climb

Even with three days of gains, USD/CAD should arguably be another 100 pips higher. The latest round of Canadian data hasn't been great and oil is back where it was in mid-December.

One thing that might be keeping the pair in a tentative mood is that tomorrow is jobs day for both Canada and the US. The Canadian jobs numbers were poor in November at -71.2K but they are notoriously volatile.

On the technical side, we have broken back above the October low but the minor downtrend since the start of December is just above.

I like the upside here because the bearing engulfing candle in oil yesterday was overwhelming and should continue to pressure crude.

ForexLive
