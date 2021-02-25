USD/CAD touches session low after strong durable goods report but oil drop reverses the move

US factory sector strong





USD/CAD continued its breakdown after US durable goods orders soared past expectations. The takeaway for Canada is that raw materials demand and the spillover from US economic growth will continue.







Statistics Canada also reported that average weekly earnings in Canada grew 6.4%. That's not as strong as it seems because so many low-wage workers are out of jobs but overall, the economy has held up.





The USD/CAD chart is compelling, especially with the April 2018 low breaking this week. Ther's not much standing in the way of a return to the 2018 low of 1.2215 if not a fall to 1.20. The Bank of Canada hasn't made any noise about the strengthening currency and doesn't have levers to pull even if they don't like it. I expect that will be a story at some point but not before 1.20.





The larger underlying story is commodities. Oil is falling at the moment and that's reversed some of the loonie's gain but lumber, metals and other resources have soared this month.

