USD/CAD turns higher as dollar bid creeps in

Tentative market





The theme today in markets is an extension of yesterday's rebound in sentiment but it's starting to look vulnerable.





USD/CAD fell as low as 1.3119 but is back to 1.3157 and now slightly higher on the day. The other commodity currencies are also giving back some gains and cable is at a session low.





Stocks are still solid with the S&P 500 just off the highs but it's a delicate market that's still trying to find a footing.





Update: Down stocks go. Currencies are acting as a strong tell in this market.

