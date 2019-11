USD/CAD briefly breaks 1.3200





USD/CAD ran some minor stops below 1.3200 in a quick 20 pip drop ahead of a a pair of Canadian data. The numbers beat estimates but only marginally and USD/CAD has flattened out.







Both manufacturing sales and the Teranet house price index had some positive signs but broader sentiment is the main driver today and stock futures are higher. That's led to USD/CAD selling along with a 9 point rally in S&P 500 futures.