USD/CHF falls to two-month low. What's next

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The chart is a different look from the norm

You don't have to look through too many stock charts to find many versions of the inverse of this.

Time-and-time again, we see these wedge patterns at the bottom and many of them a breaking out. However most of them are breaking higher, or signaling that risk is improving.

The drop in USD/CHF is the opposite. Some of that is undoubtedly money flowing out of the safety and liquidity of the US dollar but the pair is a classic risk trade and this isn't a good look.

The correlation to watch is the 10-year Treasury yield. It broke out on Friday but it's been reeled back in and is nearing the range top. I suspect that's Fed jitters but there is a 10-year sale today and the FOMC tomorrow.
US 10-year yield
Right now the market is hinting that's a false break. We will have the answer in 48 hours and if so, it could be a quick drop to the March lows in USD/CHF.
