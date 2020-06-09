USD/CHF falls to two-month low. What's next

The chart is a different look from the norm





You don't have to look through too many stock charts to find many versions of the inverse of this.







Time-and-time again, we see these wedge patterns at the bottom and many of them a breaking out. However most of them are breaking higher, or signaling that risk is improving.





The drop in USD/CHF is the opposite. Some of that is undoubtedly money flowing out of the safety and liquidity of the US dollar but the pair is a classic risk trade and this isn't a good look.





The correlation to watch is the 10-year Treasury yield. It broke out on Friday but it's been reeled back in and is nearing the range top. I suspect that's Fed jitters but there is a 10-year sale today and the FOMC tomorrow.







Right now the market is hinting that's a false break. We will have the answer in 48 hours and if so, it could be a quick drop to the March lows in USD/CHF.

