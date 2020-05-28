USD/CNH pulls back from the highs with Hong Kong still in focus

No breakout in the Chinese yuan yet





The US dollar is lower against the Chinese yuan today after brushing up against an all-time high yesterday.





The drama around the Hong Kong security bill and potential US retaliation hasn't captured the broader market's attention but it could. The trigger might be a breakout in USD/CHN, which matched the 2019 high yesterday.







Hong Kong itself is just 2.7% of China's GDP but remains the financial conduit with 30% of yuan trading from the area. It's also a major conduit for foreign direct investment, according to the WSJ





All this makes it very tough to handicap what the overall impact on the Chinese economy and the yuan will be.





First we will wait to see how the US responds. China passed the law today in a 2,878 to 1 vote.

