If you are awaiting the USD/CNY mid rate, it could be a while. China is on holiday until 8 October.

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

No onshore yuan reference rate for all of this week. The PBOC daily mid rate setting is on holiday with the rest of China. 


ForexLive
