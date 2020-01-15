USD/JPY a sell the fact on the trade deal signing - analyst says yes

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank wary on further upside for USD/JPY from here

  • vulnerable to sell-the-fact response to the phase 1 signing
  • Say the agreement was priced in 
  • Uncertainties now over future second-phase negotiations - when will they begin
  • Uncertainty also over actulz implementation of P1 agreement
Nominate levels:
  • resistance around 110 (real money offers)
  • support around 108, and if that gives way downside to 106 or 107 if trade negotiations from her stumble

