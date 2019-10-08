USD/JPY battles back as sentiment bounces

USD/JPY nearly flat on the day

USD/JPY is now down just 7 pips on the day at 107.19 after falling as low as 106.81.





US equities have cut some losses and that's helping the pair. In the bigger picture, we're still in the 104.50-108.50 range from the past six weeks.





This pair -- like all the yen crosses -- is leaf in the wind until we get some clarity on which way US-China trade talks are headed. Beyond that, the Fed is also a considerable source of uncertainty.