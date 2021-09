Equities reflexively weigh on USD/JPY and yields

We learned today that USD/JPY can fight off rising risk aversion in a rising-rate environment until the declines in the S&P 500 hit 75 points or the Nasdaq falls 2%.





The pair is quickly down to 111.27 as the story becomes risk aversion rather than inflation worries.





We're getting into the month-end trade and that's a dangerous dynamic.