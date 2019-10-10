USD/JPY climbs after CPI but it's all about trade today

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

USD/JPY climbs a dozen pips

CPI wasn't exactly strong as the headlines missed estimates and wage growth was soft. It didn't matter to USD/JPY as the pair rose after an initial kneejerk lower.

Treasury yields followed a similar path with US 2-year yields down to 1.44% then bouncing to 1.47%.

After all the drama in Asian trade earlier, I don't think anyone is taking a trade right now with any conviction. It's a headline-traders trade right now and the playbook is to wait and see what happens next.
