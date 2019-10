Futures hit a record high





USD/JPY rallied to 108.88 in a quick 15-pip rally as S&P 500 futures hit a record high. Futures are up 9 points to 3029. That's a break narrowly above the double top at 3029 from July and September.





As for USD/JPY, it will need to clear 108.94/109.00 to spark some real upside but a fresh push higher in stocks would certainly help.