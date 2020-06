USD/JPY up 16 pips

It's been quiet to start the week in USD/JPY but it's picking up now as the US dollar climbs to a session high of 107.40.







The gain breaks an intraday double top but will need to get over Thursday's high of 107.45 to get any real momentum.





Beyond that, watch the June 15 high of 107.64.





On the close, watch the 55-day moving average at 107.39.