USD/JPY climbs to the highs of the week

USD/JPY outpaces bonds and equities





USD/JPY climbed to the highs of the day as risk trades make headway. The pair is now at the highest since September 18.





It's an interesting contrast to US stocks and Treasury yields -- both are much closer to the lows of the week than the mid-Sept highs.







The contrast is likely a result of quarter-end flows. Models show the opposite but there appears to be some healthy demand for dollars into quarter end, likely due to the liquidity issues in the repo market. Monday is the final day of the month.





In the bigger picture, USD/JPY is among many assets that are consolidating in a game of wait and see. I sense headline fatigue around Chinese trade, politics and the Fed.

