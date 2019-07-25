USD/JPY climbs to two-week high as yields rise

USD/JPY at the highs of the day

If you expect the Fed to follow the ECB, then USD/JPY longs are the place to be.

That's the brewing signal in USD/JPY as it rises to a two-week high of 108.55. A Fed cut next week is almost a sure thing but a further cut is less certain and either way I don't see the Fed pre-announcing anything.

Technically, USD/JPY is still in a tough spot but we now have at least one higher low over the past month. It will take a break above 109.00 to spark any kind of real rally but the conditions are there.

