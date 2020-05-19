USD/JPY cracks 108.00 and rallies further to one-month high

Yen soft on all fronts

The yen is the laggard today after the Bank of Japan called for an unscheduled meeting on Friday -- likely to introduce more extraordinary policy measures.



It's likely to be a funding scheme to aid the financial system and inject more liquidity and help small firms. It sounds like ¥50 billion will be pledged from the government but that will be leveraged by the central bank.





The 108.00 level was the headline figure on the latest move but 108.08 was April 15 high and a break of that marks the best levels since April 12. There's also what looks to be a minor inverted head-and-shoulders pattern on the daily chart. It targets a move to 110.00.



