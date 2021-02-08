USD/JPY creeps higher as risk appetite continues to improve

USD/JPY up 15 pips

Japanese stocks are racing higher with the Nikkei now up 1.5% to the best levels of the year.







S&P 500 futures are up 16 points (+0.4%) after a 15 point gain. I expected that vaccine efficacy news might hurt sentiment but on the flipside, it appears that Biden and Congress are leaning into a big stimulus package and that's dominating sentiment.





Zooming out, USD/JPY is flirting with the 200-day moving average. CitiFX is out with a note highlighting heavy options expiries at 105 on thinner liquidity around the lunar new year.

