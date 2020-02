USD/JPY breaks the figure





USD/JPY has completed the round trip from last week's squeeze higher.





This looks like a classic fake breakout and reversal but I can't shake the uneasy felling of uncertainty after last week's squeeze in the yen.





I thought we might see some stops below 110.00 and there was a quick move to 109.89 on the break but a dozen pips is hardly anything to get excited about in what's an increasingly volatile market.