USD/JPY falls below 106.00 with the clock ticking on consolidation

Today is the unofficial start of the fall season with the US back from Labor Day.





It hasn't been a typical year but the USD/JPY chart tells to story of a typical meandering August. The pair's range has slowly tightened and it's all centered around 1.06.





Now it's time for the next big move. Impressively, the dollar held up well late last week but two days of strength doesn't make a trend. The pair is down 30 pips today and the selling is accelerating as New York ramps up for the week.





This pair isn't the first to move, but I expect it will cast the deciding vote on whether this is another market hiccup or a larger retrenchment.

