USD/JPY falls through Monday's low as the slide continues
The script has been flipped
USD/JPY fell to a fresh low at 107.70 and in the process took out yesterday's low of 107.74.
It's been a swan dive in the pair today on the soft ISM manufacturing data. It snuffs out a modest uptrend that started a week ago.
The market is weighing a multitude of factors that binary:
- Is the US economy stabilizing or slowing down?
- How about the global economy?
- Will the US and China forge a trade deal?
- What will happen with Brexit?
The more you ponder it, the more and wait-and-see stance makes sense. I think Trump has no choice but to make a China trade deal but you never know.