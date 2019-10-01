USD/JPY falls through Monday's low as the slide continues

The script has been flipped





USD/JPY fell to a fresh low at 107.70 and in the process took out yesterday's low of 107.74.





It's been a swan dive in the pair today on the soft ISM manufacturing data. It snuffs out a modest uptrend that started a week ago.





The market is weighing a multitude of factors that binary:

Is the US economy stabilizing or slowing down?

How about the global economy?

Will the US and China forge a trade deal?

What will happen with Brexit?



The more you ponder it, the more and wait-and-see stance makes sense. I think Trump has no choice but to make a China trade deal but you never know.





