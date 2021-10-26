USD/JPY gets a lift as broad dollar bid emerges

US dollar flows continue





USD/JPY rose through 114.00 to the best levels of the day. It's the second day of gains this week after three days of selling late last week.





The flows into the dollar come with the front end of the Treasury curve moving up. US 2s are up 1.3 bps to 0.45% ahead of today's auction.





I also look to equity flows with Nasdaq futures up 0.6% following yesterday's Tesla-led rally.





On the political front, Sen Machin said Democrats are working in a very positive direction on Biden's reconciliation plan. He's hoping to have a deal to take to the global climate summit on Friday.

