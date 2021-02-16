USD/JPY hits 106 ... Suga, Aso tag team did the trick

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

USD/JPY has continued to be on a rip, hitting 106 a few minutes ago.

It was a curious pair of comments on Monday that have helped fuel this latest surge:
As noted in that post, it appeared Prime Minister Suga may have revised his pain point for USD/JPY from 100 (he said in December 2020 he didn't want ujsyen under 100) to a higher level. 

And, 
Again, as noted in the post, the BOJ was said to be considering allowing bond yields to rise, Aso seeking to pour cold water in that idea.

