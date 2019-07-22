USD/JPY: Likely to stay in narrow range ahead of FOMC & BOJ - MUFG

Author: Forex Live | Category: News

What to watch for

MUFG Research discusses USD/JPY outlook and adopts a tactical neutral bias, expecting the pair to stay in a narrow range ahead of next week's July FOMC meeting.

"USD/JPY has traded in a narrow range amidst mixed buying and selling. The currency pair will likely stay within a narrow range this  week as well ahead of the US FOMC and the BoJ meetings at the end of the month," MUFG notes., 

There have been speculative reports that US-China trade tensions could flare up again. In Europe, because of the next leader of the Conservatives, and a hard Brexit will be more probable. US stock prices could correct from their record highs," MUFG adds. 

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus.


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose