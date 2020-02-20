USD/JPY on the move again as dollar catches a bid to start the session
USD/JPY hit a fresh high of 111.73
Meanwhile, the dollar is also extending gains against the euro and pound as we see EUR/USD slip to a low of 1.0778 with GBP/USD at 1.2885.
Yen pairs are also climbing higher across the board as the yen is weakening faster than the other major currencies for now with EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY at session highs too.
It looks like the wild ride is continuing and this isn't the time to get off it just yet.
For USD/JPY, a retest of the 112.00 level and the 24 April 2019 high @ 112.40 looks to be on the cards now.