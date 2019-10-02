USDJPY poised for more downside on US manufacturing malaise

USDJPY poised to fall further

After the slowdown in the US shows that it is following the slowdown in Europe we will a renewed pressure on 2-year yields. The USDJPY tends to track the 2-year yield.









The daily USDJPY chart has put in a bearish outside bar rejecting the 100EMA. Expect sellers on retracements with stops above 108.50. USD is a strong sell today as the market comes to term with the US following Asia and Europe with a manufacturing downturn.



