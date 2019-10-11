USD/JPY pops above its overnight high

Optimism on the US/China trade talks sent the yen lower overnight but 108 was not breached.

It has now, USD/JPY just above here in the Tokyo morning. US President Trump is addressing a rally, tossing off some positive comments on the talks, as he likes to do.









CHF is weaker also.





Since the talks broke up for the day (to resume Friday) there has been little news of substance. A White House spokesman said they were going well, but, well, some view WH comments with suspicion on many matters.