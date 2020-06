Fin Min Aso is playing down the prospect for a third budget, wants to further monitor steps taken already.

The real driver is a run on stops above 106.90 and 107.00 though - shorts taking note of a bit of stability back into US equities (the bounce is small compared to the decline on Thursday but enough to raise the prospect of another buy the dip scenario playing out).





A 50+ point move in Asia in USD/JPY is not to be sneezed at.