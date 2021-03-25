USD/JPY pops to a session high after another dud 7-year auction

No one wants seven-year notes





A month ago a terrible 7-year auction sent bond prices reeling. Lately though, the market has reeled in some of the concerns and yields have stabilized.





Just when it looked safe, another 7-year sale rolled around and once again there was much weaker demand than anticipated with a 2.5 bps tail





The results sent USD/JPY a few pips higher to 109.23, which is the highest of the day.





So far though, it's not setting of the kind of freak-out we saw a month ago but Treasury yields are higher and bear close watching.

